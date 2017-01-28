Sasikala holds meet of AIADMK MPs, MLAs ahead of Budget session

AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala on Friday held a meeting of her party MPs to deliberate on the party line in Parliament ahead of the upcoming budget session.

Party propaganda secretary and Lok Sabha deputy speaker M Thambidurai and other Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs participated.

The MPs “were advised on how they should work in Parliament,” a party release said.

The meet, ahead of the Budget session next month assumes significance as the AIADMK had stood against initiatives like the GST and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

Earlier, Sasikala held a meeting of her party legislators, in which Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, state ministers and MLAs participated.

This year’s first session of the state assembly began on January 23 with the address of Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao.

“Chinamma advised party legislators in the consultative meeting,” the release said.

The meet, held at the party headquarters assumes significance in the wake of Opposition attack on its handling of the drought situation, jallikattu issue and the related massive protests.

Opposition DMK is also targeting the ruling AIADMK regime on its “reversal” of stand on issues like the UDAY scheme vis-a-vis the Centre which was initially opposed by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.