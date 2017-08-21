AIADMK factions set to merge today, Sasikala to be shown the door

Decks have been cleared for the merger of the two AIADMK factions after it was agreed to oust VK Sasikala as party general secretary and put in place a steering committee comprising members from both factions to run the party.

Former chief minister O Panneerselvam is likely to head this committee, which would have equal numbers of members from both factions -- led by OPS and chief minister Edapaddi Palanisami -- will be in place after a formal resolution nullifying ‘election of Sasikala as general secretary is passed by office bearers.

Party sources indicated that the merger could be announced Monday afternoon itself at the all important meeting of office bearers of the party. The OPS faction is expected to visit the AIADMK headquarters later Monday.

As per the merger formula OPS and handful of his supporters are to be inducted into the council of ministers. Panneerselvam is expected to be given the finance portfolio with the status of deputy chief minister. His camp leaders have indicated that other than OPS, three MLAs could be accommodated in the ministry.

Tamil Nadu acting governor, C Vidyasagar Rao, has cancelled all his progammes in Mumbai and is returning to Chennai. His presence is essential to the merger plan as he has to administer oath of office and secrecy to new inductions into the Tamil Nadu cabinet.

According to sources, OPS will meet with his faction leaders and apprise them of the developments. At noon, two senior TN ministers are expected to call on OPS and take him to party headquarters at Royapetta. Chief minister Palanisami is also expected to reach party headquarters where the merger announcement is likely to be made.

Both OPS and Palanisami confirmed the merger possibility over the weekend when they spoke at two different places and both had declared merger would be completed in a day or two.

Earlier this month, the ruling faction sacked its deputy general secretary and Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran, accelerating the merger efforts.