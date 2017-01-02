 SB Deo takes over as vice-chief of Air Staff as Dhanoa elevated to top post | india-news | Hindustan Times
SB Deo takes over as vice-chief of Air Staff as Dhanoa elevated to top post

Air Marshal SB Deo in his office after taking over as vice-chief of the Air Staff at Air Headquarters in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI file photo)

Air Marshal S B Deo on Monday took over from Air Marshal B S Dhanoa as vice-chief of Air Staff. Dhanoa is now the chief.

Air Marshal Deo, who was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the IAF on June 15, 1979 is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

He is a FCL (Fighter Combat Leader) and a ‘Cat A’ Qualified Flying Instructor with over 3,800 hours of operational and training flying.

Air Marshal S B Deo has been AOC of a major fighter base and commanded a Mig-21 Bison Squadron and a Signal Unit besides being the chief operating officer of a forward base.

As station commander of the Signal Unit he was actively involved in the induction of modern assets and sensors in the IAF.

Prior to taking over as VCAS, he was the AOC-in-C (air officer commanding-in-chief ) of Western Air Command (WAC).

His son is also fighter pilot in the IAF.

