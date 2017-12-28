SC advocate Rajeev Dhavan goes back on plan to quit practice

Senior Supreme Court advocate Rajeev Dhavan wrote to Chief Justice Dipak Misra saying that he is withdrawing his statement regarding giving up court practice.

Upset over a “humiliating exchange” between him and the Chief Justice during a hearing on the dispute between Delhi and the Centre on statehood, Dhavan had on December 11 shot a letter to the Chief Justice, announcing he was giving up court practice. That followed another run-in during the Ram Janmabhoomi case.

“I write to you again to take back my statement that I will not practice in court anymore,” the senior advocate mentioned in his latest letter to the CJI. According to the letter, several former SC judges and a sitting judge of the top court along with his colleagues from the bar urged him to reconsider his decisions.

His clients too, reached out to him to continue with his practice, he wrote.

Claiming that there are “some things fundamentally wrong with the court and its functioning”, Dhavan wrote that he still “owes a lot to the top court and the judicial system and have not repaid my debt.”

“I will never abandon my faith in the rule of law for which the entire judiciary including the legal community custodians for the people,” he wrote.