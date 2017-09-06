SC asks WhatsApp, Facebook to explain details of users shared with third parties

The Supreme Court on Wednesay asked Facebook and WhatsApp to explain what kind of details of a user they share with third parties.

The social media platforms have been directed to file an affidavit after they denied charges that WhatsApp shared intimate personal data of its users with Facebook and other third-party entities. The court has fixed November 28 to hear the matter.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra asked the two social media entities to submit the affidavit within four weeks, which should contain the assertions made orally before the court.

“Will WhatsApp share with the whole world which doctor I see or how frequently I contact him, or about my dietician?” the bench asked the counsels – Kapil Sibal and Arvind Dattar – appearing for Facebook and WhatsApp, respectively.

Justice Sikri, second seniormost member in the bench, said these days even nutritionists send messages to their patients on WhatsApp and whether the same could be misused by the two firms for commercial gains.

Sibal said only details like ‘last seen’, telephone number and device were being shared.