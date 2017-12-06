SC asks woman to behave properly with husband and mother in-law

The Supreme Court has asked a wife to go along with her husband, “behave properly” with the aged mother-in-law, saying “everything is still not lost” in their relationship.

The top court also restrained the family members of the wife from interfering with the peaceful living of the couple and asked the woman not to leave the company of the husband without its permission.

A bench of Justices Kurian Joseph and Deepak Gupta, after interacting with the couple, said the two would be given a chance to live together at least for a few weeks.

It kept the case pending before it and listed the matter for further hearing on January 17.

The husband had moved the apex court challenging an order of Punjab and Haryana High Court in the matrimonial dispute. The court had earlier directed both the parties for mediation to sort out their differences.

“We find that the parties should be given a chance to live together for a few weeks, keeping the case pending before us. Accordingly, respondent (wife) is directed to go with the petitioner (husband) today from the Court. The respondent is directed to behave herself properly and look after the petitioner and his aged mother,” the bench said.

It noted that the wife has not instituted any case except one for maintenance.

“Nobody from the family of the respondent shall interfere with their peaceful living. Without permission from the Court, respondent shall not leave the company of the petitioner,” the bench said.