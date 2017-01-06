SC bars Aircel share sale, threatens to block earnings from 2G licence

The Supreme Court on Friday restrained the transfer and sale of Aircel-Maxis shares and threatened to block earnings from 2G licence allocated to the telecom company if its owner did not appear before a trial court in connection with a bribery case.

Airtel and Reliance Communications had recently written to stock exchange proposing to buy Aircel shares, and the SC ruling potentially delays the deal.

A bench headed by the new Chief Justice JS Khehar issued the directive after it was informed that the company and its owner T Anandkrishnan had failed to appear before the trial court hearing the 2G case.

Anandkrishnan is accused of bribing Dayanidhi Maran, who as a telecom minister in the UPA regime had forced the then Aircel owner C Sivasankaran to sell his company to Malaysia-based firm Maxis. Spectrum licence was allotted to the company in November 2006 after all the formalities were completed.

“From 2G spectrum, one can earn a lot of money. We will not allow service to continue if the licence is earned as a matter of fraud,” the bench said, giving the accused time till January 27 to appear before it.

“We must have the accused before us if he wants to use 2G spectrum that belongs to us. But we will not tolerate that he uses our asset and runs away from the process of law. Let him come and give an explanation,” the bench said, making it clear that it will issue a final order if Anandkrishnan doesn’t appear.

The bench also asked the Centre to devise a mechanism to transfer existing 65 million Aircel subscribers to another service provider. “This should be done keeping in mind the obvious adverse consequences that might affect the users,” the bench said.

The bench ruled out any hearing if it prohibits Aircel from continuing its business. “It would not be open to the accused to refer to the monetary losses it might incur due to the order,” the bench said.