 SC declares triple talaq unconstitutional: Read the full verdict here
Aug 22, 2017-Tuesday
The Supreme Court by a majority verdict on Tuesday set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq.

india Updated: Aug 22, 2017 13:11 IST
HT Correspondent
The Supreme Court building is seen in New Delhi.(Reuters File Photo)

The Supreme Court by a majority verdict on Tuesday set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq, saying the practice was void, illegal and unconstitutional.

The apex court held that the triple talaq was against the basic tenets of Quran.

“In view of the different opinions recorded by a majority of 3:2, the practice of ‘talaq-e-biddat’ – triple talaq is set aside,” a five-judge constitution bench said in a 395-page order.

Here’s a look at the complete verdict:

(With agency inputs)

