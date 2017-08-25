SC directs release of Rs 1 lakh to 10-year-old rape victim

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Chandigarh Legal Service Authority (CLSA) to release Rs one lakh to a 10-year-old rape victim who gave birth to a baby girl.

Directing the CLSA to release Rs one lakh to the victim, the bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta said the balance of Rs 9 lakh would be kept in a fixed deposit.

The minor gave birth to a baby girl on August 17 and the new born weighed two-and-a-half kg at the time of birth.

The court directed the release of Rs one lakh after perusing a report by the CLSA, which said the victim needed special diet for the next six months. The court said the victim’s parents could approach the CLSA for any assistance.

The court said all the facilities, including medical care, counselling and other facilities, would be provided to the victim free of cost, and directed that hospital authorities would keep her medical record sealed.

The victim would be given counselling only at her home unless it is necessary to take her to a hospital.

Directing that no one should disclose the identity of the victim, the newborn baby, the victim’s parents, their place of work and their residence, thus maintaining complete confidentiality, the court said that any breach of this would attract contempt of court proceedings and action under provision of the Indian Penal Code.

The order said that victim would be identified as ‘Ms. Z’ in the hospital records which are in public domain.

The court directed the next hearing of the matter on September 1 when amicus curiae Indira Jaising would submit a scheme for setting up a trust that would help get donation which could be used for such minor victims.

Jaising had moved the top court seeking fast tracking of the accused’s trial under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) on a priority basis and direction that all possible assistance be extended to the parents of the victim in placing the newly-born child in adoption, if they so desired.

The girl’s pregnancy was only discovered recently after her parents took her to hospital when she complained of stomach pain. They discovered that the girl had been repeatedly raped by her uncle over seven months. The girl’s family hails from Nepal and has been staying in a servant quarter in Chandigarh.