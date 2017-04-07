SC dismisses plea against Prashant Kishor’s appointment as Bihar CM’s advisor

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to set aside Prashant Kishor’s appointment as Bihar chief minister’s advisor, forcing the petitioner who challenged it to withdraw his plea.

“He is the chief minister. He can seek advise from anyone he trusts or has confidence in. He can pay anybody he wants to. What’s the legal question involved here?” a bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar told the petitioner.

After winning the 2015 Assembly election, Nitish Kumar had appointed Kishor as his advisor and awarded him with a cabinet rank. Kishor had strategised and spearheaded Kumar’s campaign that successfully helped him wrest power in the state. Kishor was given the charge of Bihar Vikas Mission (BVM).

State BJP leader Sushil Modi had also raised the question about Kishor being given a cabinet rank, despite he not attending any meeting of the council of ministers.

The petitioner before SC said Kishor’s appointment was invalid because he had not taken oath as required for a state cabinet minister. He charged that taxpayers’ money was being utilised to pay a private employee. There was no necessity to engage his services because there was a complete bureaucratic machinery to advise the CM, the petitioner contended before the court.