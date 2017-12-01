SC dismisses plea for SIT probe into medical admission; imposes fine of Rs 25 lakh on CJAR

The Supreme Court imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR) that had sought a court-monitored SIT probe into corruption charges in obtaining a favourable order for a Lucknow-based medical college.

A bench of Justice RK Agrawal, Justice Arun Mishra and Justice AM Khanwilkar said the amount would be deposited with the Supreme Court Bar Association.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against a retired Orissa High Court judge for hatching a conspiracy to help the medical college to get over the bar from admitting students for the 2017-2018 academic year.

The petition had claimed that allegations of bribery were levelled for securing settlement of cases relating to medical colleges in which retired Orissa High Court judge, Ishrat Masroor Quddusi, is also an accused.