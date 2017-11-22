SC, HC judges to get salary hike, will get arrears from Jan 2016

The judges of the Supreme Court and the 24 high courts are set to get a salary hike as the Union cabinet approved a proposal in this regard on Wednesday.

Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that a bill would be introduced in Parliament to effect the pay hike. Salaries of the lower judiciary are decided by the respective states, but those of SC and HC judges need Parliament nod.

The pay revision that will benefit 31 Supreme Court, 1079 high court and 2500 retired judges will be effective retrospectively from January 1, 2016.

Apart from getting Rs 1.5 lakh a month after deductions plus allowances, a Supreme Court judge is also entitled to a rent-free accommodation while in service.

The then Chief Justice of India T S Thakur had written to the government in 2016 seeking a hike in salaries of judges. Their salaries were last hiked in 2009, with retrospective effect from 2006.