SC must take call on norms to ensure transparency in judge appointments: Law ministry

The “onus of moving ahead” on the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) – a set of guidelines for appointing judges – is on the Supreme Court and not the government, senior officials in the law ministry have said.

This is likely to be the government’s position in its response to a notice issued by the apex court last week.

The ministry had already stated its position in a letter to the top court this July, a top government official told Hindustan Times. “A letter was sent to the secretary general (of the apex court) nearly seven weeks before Justice (JS) Khehar retired as the Chief Justice of India. The government made it clear that the new MoP must follow the guidelines laid down in the December 2015 judgment to reform the process of appointing judges,” the official said. “It is for the Supreme Court to respond.”

The issue of judicial vacancies reared its head again on October 27, when an apex court division bench comprising Justice AK Goel and Justice UU Lalit issued a notice on the delay in finalising the MoP to the Centre.

The ministry’s stance could further widen the rift between the executive and the judiciary, which have failed to reach a consensus on the issue.

On December 16, 2015, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice Khehar had delivered a detailed ruling asking the government to prepare a fresh MoP in consultation with then Chief Justice TS Thakur to ensure transparency in judicial appointments to 24 high courts and the Supreme Court. The same bench had earlier, in October 2015, quashed the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act reinstating the over two-decade-old system of the Supreme Court collegium – a body of India’s five top judges headed by the Chief Justice – for appointing judges.

The MoP has been stuck due to differences between the two sides since January 2016. The collegium objected to certain clauses in the draft sent by the government. The document has changed hands between the two sides a few times since then, but remains a draft due to lack of consensus.

Another senior functionary in the ministry confirmed that the Centre’s position “has not changed since July”.

The Union government is of the view that the December 2015 judgement has empowered it to reform the appointment process, and bring in transparency. Last month, the Supreme Court collegium resolved that it would start posting reasons for recommending or rejecting names for judicial appointments.

“The real process of reform should start with high court collegiums that recommend names for appointment to the Supreme Court collegium. The apex court has only 31 judges while the high courts have 1,079. It is eventually the high court judges who get elevated to the Supreme Court,” the official said, when asked to explain the reasons behind the Centre’s push for revamping the MoP.