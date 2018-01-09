SC order on Section 377, No need for national anthem in theatres, South Africa beat India in the first test: Top stories of the day

The Supreme Court agrees to reconsider its decision upholding a law that criminalises homosexuality. The government says the national anthem need not be played at movie theatres for now. Workers are killed when a restaurant in Bangalore catches fire. These were the top stories on Monday. Here is more about them.

Supreme Court agrees to review its order on Section 377

The Supreme Court has agreed to reconsider its 2013 decision that criminalises consensual sexual relations between same sex adults, a victory for equal rights campaigners. The court said a larger bench of judges will re-examine the constitutional validity of Section 377--a colonial-era law that prohibits “carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal”--widely interpreted to refer to homosexual sex.

No need for national anthem in theatres: Centre asks SC to put order on hold

The Centre on Monday asked the Supreme Court to put on hold its November 2016 order that made playing of the national anthem mandatory in cinema halls.

The government told the court it had set up an inter-ministerial committee to frame guidelines on playing the national anthem in cinemas and other public places and needed six months to finalise them.

Five workers killed in fire at Bangalore restaurant

Five workers were killed early Monday when a bar and restaurant in Bangalore caught fire, less than two weeks after a blaze at another eatery in Mumbai killed 14. All five victims were employees who were sleeping at Kailash Bar and Restaurant, which had reportedly stored alcohol bottles and other inflammable items.

Fire at Gorakhpur hospital infamous for children’s deaths

A fire in Gorakhpur destroyed the principal’s office and a record room at the state-run BRD Hospital, where 63 children died in four days in August 2017 when oxygen supply was cut off after the government failed to pay bills. The Samajwadi Party said it suspected that the fire was an act of sabotage to destroy documents related to oxygen supply to the hospital.

Padmavati to release on Jan 25, but Rajasthan won’t allow it

Controversial Hindi movie Padmavati will release on January 25, but Rajasthan’s home minister has said it will not be allowed in the state. The movie was renamed as Padmavat after Rajput groups protested and claimed it distorted historical facts about their community.

20 candidates get 100 percentile as CAT 2017 results are declared

The results of the common admission test for India’s top business schools, including the IIMs, were declared on Monday. As many as 20 candidates this year scored an overall 100 percentile in one of India’s toughest test, which 1,99,632 candidates took this year.

No ‘mysterious person’ behind Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination: Govt

There was no evidence to prove that Mahatma Gandhi was killed by anybody other than Hindu radical Nathuram Godse, the government has told the Supreme Court. There was no need to investigate the assassination again, the government said while responding to a petition which claimed that a “mysterious person” killed Gandhi.

Italy court acquits 2 named in AgustaWestland chopper case

A court in Italy has acquitted two former executives of a defence company over a bribery case related to the 2010 AgustaWestland helicopter contract to the Indian government. Giuseppe Orsi, former chief executive of the state-controlled defence group, formerly known as Finmeccanica, and Bruno Spagnolini, once at the head of helicopter unit AgustaWestland, were cleared of charges as “there isn’t sufficient proof”. The corruption charges related to a 560 million euros ($672 million) contract to supply a dozen helicopters to New Delhi and led to the UPA government cancelling the order.

Burj Khalifa will be dwarfed, Dubai plans world’s tallest building

A new building called Dubai Creek Tower is set to eclipse the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest structure. The Tower is designed to be almost 100 metres taller than the 828-metre Burj Khalifa, which has been the world’s tallest building since it was completed in 2010.

South Africa beat India by 72 runs in the first test at Cape Town

Vernon Philander took six wickets while Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada took two each as South Africa defeated India to take a 1-0 lead in the series in Cape Town. Chasing 208, India were bundled out for 135 in their second innings.