 SC refuses to pass fresh order to stop cockfights in AP | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 13, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

SC refuses to pass fresh order to stop cockfights in AP

india Updated: Jan 13, 2017 12:19 IST
PTI
PTI
PTI, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Cockfighting is a blood sport, during which razor-sharp blades are tied to the claws of two rosters. (Representative image)

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to pass any fresh order to stop cockfights in Andhra Pradesh.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and justice D Y Chandrachud declined to pass the order when it was submitted that the Andhra Pradesh high court direction in this regard is not being followed.

The fresh plea of activist Gauri Maullekhi was mentioned by senior advocate Siddharth Lights who said the HC order banning cockfights in the state is not being followed by the state administration.

“The request is declined,” the bench said.

Cockfights are popular in Andhra Pradesh during the Sankranti festival. Betting worth crores of rupees takes place during the traditional sport.

tags

more from india

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<