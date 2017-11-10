 Padmavati: SC refuses to stay release, leaves call to Censor Board | india-news | Hindustan Times
Padmavati: SC refuses to stay release, leaves call to Censor Board

The petitioners had sought a stay on the release of the film till such time the alleged historical inaccuracies in the movie are corrected by the producer and the director.

india Updated: Nov 10, 2017 14:37 IST
Agencies
Deepika Padukone plays the titular role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati.
Deepika Padukone plays the titular role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a stay on the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Padmavati’, saying the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) considers all aspects before granting certificate to any film.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said there were enough guidelines to be followed by the censor board to grant certification of a film before its release.

The top court said the CBFC is an independent body and the court should not intervene in their jurisdiction.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by Siddharajsinh M Chudasama and 11 others, which also sought setting up of a committee of eminent historians to check the veracity of the script to prevent any inaccuracy in the portrayal of Rani Padmavati.

The petitioners had sought a stay on the release of the film till such time the alleged historical inaccuracies in the movie are corrected by the producer and the director.

