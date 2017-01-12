SC rejects plea to allow bull-taming sport Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court rejected on Thursday a plea to allow the bull-taming sport Jallikattu held in Tamil Nadu during Pongal festivities every year, ANI reported.

SC turned down the plea that sought its intervention in passing judgment on Jalikattu before Saturday and said that it is “unfair to ask the bench to pass order”.

The apex court had banned Jallikattu on grounds of animal cruelty in a 2014 verdict that has been opposed by political parties in Tamil Nadu.

SC in November last year had dismissed the plea of the state government seeking review of its 2014 judgement that banned use of bulls for Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu’s ruling party AIADMK had on Wednesday urged Centre to issue an ordinance for “removing the legal impediments” to enable Jalikattu to be held next week in the state.

Political parties, including opposition DMK, have been pressing the Centre and state government to take steps to hold the sport coinciding with Pongal, the Tamil harvest festival.

Supporters have held protests across the state, demanding that the sport be held this year.

(With input from agencies)

