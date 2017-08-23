SC ruling on triple talaq: Saffron parties call it a ‘moral victory’

The Supreme Court’s judgment striking down the practice of instant triple talaq as illegal has been received as a “moral victory” and a “historic” judgment by the ruling BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who hailed the spirit of the women fighting the practice of ‘triple talaq’ from the ramparts of Red Fort during his Independence Day speech, welcomed the apex court’s decision as one that would grant equality to Muslim women. He said the judgment will serve as a “powerful measure for women’s empowerment”.

The BJP’s bid to raise the contentious issue of seeking a ban on the practice was dubbed as a political gimmick and even as an attempted infraction of the Muslim personal law. But the party that has been a votary of a Uniform Civil Code followed Modi’s cue to flag the issue as that of gender parity rather than of religious tenor.

On Tuesday, his party colleagues stuck to the script and described the judgment as one that would accord equality to Muslim women. BJP president Amit Shah said the “historic” decision has marked the beginning of a new epoch of equality and self respect for Muslim women. He said the decision is a “resolute step towards New India” and a “victory of rights to equality and constitutional rights”.

Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the issue is not of faith, religion or worship; it is solely about gender justice, dignity and equality. “It is a great dawn for women in the country. More than 22 countries have either abolished triple talaq or regulated it or laid down stringent pre-conditions.”

BJP ally Shiv Sena too welcomed the decision and said it must be used to lay the foundation of a secure future for women from the community. The party also said it must not be seen through the prism of religion.

The BJP’s mentor, the RSS too hailed the verdict. Senior leader Indresh Kumar said it should be celebrated as “Islam saved from orthodoxy day” . Kumar, who is the patron of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, said: “These women are your mothers, sisters and daughters, you should celebrate this. If you are not happy, then you are rejecting a heavenly order.”