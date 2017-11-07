SC slams ‘child-like fight’ as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh slog over resort

The Supreme Court snubbed the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Tuesday for “fighting” with each other “like children” over the ownership of a resort located in Haridwar. The two states are contesting a civil suit before the top court since 2004.

A bench headed by justice MB Lokur told the counsel for the two states that the intensity with which they are contesting the litigation resembled a battlefield.

“Are you going to leave the army on each other? Why are you fighting like children?” it remarked.

The bench advised the states to sit and resolve the dispute amicably. It gave them time till November 13 to work out a solution and, in case of a failure, the court said it would summon the chief secretaries of the states.

Additional advocate general for UP, Aishwarya Bhatti, gave an assurance to comply with the order. She said a meeting of senior officers will be called for an attempt to reach a compromise.

The court is hearing a suit filed by the UP government in 2004 after the Centre asked it to hand over possession of the Alaknanda resort to Uttarakhand. The tussle over the ownership began in 2000 when Uttarakhand was declared a new state.

After being carved out of UP, Uttarakhand demanded transfer of the resort’s ownership, which was till then with the UP tourism department. Since Haridwar fell under Uttarakhand’s jurisdiction, the state claimed its right over the property.

But UP refused to give up its claim and the dispute was referred to the Centre.

When it did not receive a favourable response, UP filed a suit before the top court. In its petition, UP said it wanted to retain the Alaknanda resort for its official purposes.