SC to hear Centre’s plea seeking transfer of petitions challenging RERA

The Supreme Court will next week hear Centre’s plea seeking transfer of all petitions challenging the validity of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) pending before various high courts to the Delhi high court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra fixed September 4 after additional solicitor general Maninder Singh informed it that 21 petitions against the new law meant to regulate the real estate sector are pending in different HCs. Singh said it was to avoid multiplicity of litigation on the issue.

RERA came into effect on May 1, a year after Parliament passed it. Several builders and promoters of real estate firms have questioned the Act. Recently, the Bombay high court had asked the Centre and the state to file their responses on petitions.

The Act makes it mandatory for developers, projects and agents to register themselves with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority. Any unregistered project would be deemed to be unauthorised.

RERA covers both new project launches and on-going projects, which have not been completed or the occupation certificate not received.

Every state and Union Territory will have its own authority that has to frame regulations and rules as per the Act.