SC to hear pleas on demonetisation issue post summer vacation

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it would hear after summer vacation a batch of pleas seeking a grace period for exchanging demonetised currency notes.

A bench comprising Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justices DY Chandrachud and SK Kaul said let these matters be fixed for hearing after the summer vacation as counsel for the petitioner sought time to respond to the recent reply of the Centre on the issue.

The Centre had recently informed the apex court that it has taken a “conscious decision” not to extend the period beyond December 30 last year for exchanging the demonetised currency notes.

It had said it was not legally bound to come out with a fresh notification to grant grace period or window for depositing scrapped currency notes.

The Centre had filed an affidavit in response to petitions by private individuals and a firm seeking a window like those given to NRIs and people who were abroad during the period of demonetisation to deposit the scrapped currency notes with the Reserve Bank of India.