SC transfers 32-year-old plea on Ganga clean up to green tribunal

The Supreme Court transferred a 32-year-old PIL on cleaning the Ganga river to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), saying the quasi-judicial body was already hearing the case partially since 2014.

A bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar said since NGT was dealing with the issue related to municipal solid waste and industrial waste on a daily basis, the concern regarding domestic sewage and other sources of pollution should be heard by it.

The green court will submit an interim report to it every six months, only to inform it about the progress made and difficulties faced, if any. Advocate MC Mehta, who approached the top court in 1985 highlighting the rising pollution in Ganga, was given the liberty to approach the top court if he had any grievances.

Before the court gave its order, Mehta raised concerns over the hearing being carried out at the NGT, saying there was no compliance mechanism. However, the bench told him the law under which NGT worked provided for penalty and other penal provisions in case of non-compliance of the tribunal’s orders.

On October 29, 2014, the top court asked the NGT to enforce the statute touching environment and its preservation arising out of discharge of industrial effluents into Ganga.

The SC had said it was not possible for it to continue monitoring the implementation of its verdict and had devoted over 30 years to the case. It had, however, agreed to examine the progress made in setting up sewage treatment plants for domestic waste. Mehta had approached the top court with an aim to restrain polluting industries that had mushroomed on the banks of the river. On September 9, 1985, the SC issued notices to industries in urban areas asking them to stop discharging effluents without treating them.