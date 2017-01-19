School authorities neglected students’ safety

School authorities of JS Vidhya Niketan threw caution to winds, which led to the death of 15 students in the accident involving the school bus and a truck on Thursday.

The school bus carried around 60 children against a capacity of 35, according to Parush Ram Singh, in-charge of Aliganj police station.

“The accident took place at about 7.30 am when there was dense fog and visibility was very low,” Singh said, adding that these students were from rural area of Raja Ka Rampur and other villages of Aliganj area.

Inspector general, Agra zone, Sujeet Pandey said the accident could have been avoided had authorities of the residential school followed the district administration’s order to shut schools till January 20 due to cold weather.

“Action will be taken against authorities of school which has violated the orders,” Pandey said.

Two girls on bicycles too were killed in the accident as the vehicle involved in accident took a steep turn to avoid hitting them.

“Driver of school bus was killed on spot while driver of truck has lost both his legs,” Singh said.

The injured were taken to primary health centre in Aliganj where dead bodies were also shifted, he said.

Those with serious injuries were shifted to Agra, Aligarh and Safai Medical College.