A school building designated as a polling station for Sunday’s parliamentary bypoll was gutted on Friday evening in central Kashmir.

Police said a school building in Yarigund village of Budgam district was torched by miscreants.

The school building had been designated as a polling station for Sunday’s bypoll scheduled in Srinagar-Budgam parliamentary constituency.

Separatists have called for a boycott and asked people to instead stage protests on the voting day.