Schoolchildren seek an end to water crisis in Virbhadra’s constituency

Even though the children at a government school in Shakrah in Shimla rural assembly segment had to wait for over an hour to get a glimpse of chief minister Virbhadra Singh, all they wanted was a solution to the water crisis in their village.

With day temperature surging, water crisis has also increased in areas on the outskirts of Shimla. Around 30 kms from Shimla town, Shakrah is a village located near National Law University, Ghandal.

The chief minister, who was on a tour to the assembly segment, was in the village for 20 minutes. While local people did not raise any issue in front of him, students of government senior secondary school, Shakrah asked for a solution to their problem.

Among those waiting for the CM, four-year-old Anju said, “I haven’t taken a bath for two days because of the water crisis.”

A Class 6 student, Vikrant Kumar of Shech village, said, “Water supply is not regular. My village is far from here. We are waiting for chief minister Virbhadra Singh. I wish he resolves the issue.

Another student Sunita Devi said maintained that the major problem faced by the villagers is the erratic water supply.

Another student, Subodh from Katiyog village, said, “Natural water source is far from the village and the water supply is not adequate to take care of irrigation.”

Meanwhile, Rattan Lal, a local resident handed over a memorandum to the chief minister, demanding repairing of the old irrigation line, which was damaged during construction of road.

However Virbhadra did not address the gathering contrary to the arrangement made by school and expectation of the people.