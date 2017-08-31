Schools on LoC in Nowshera sector closed for three days after Pakistan shelling

The Jammu and Kashmir government ordered all schools along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri to remain closed for the next three days on Thursday, a day after Pakistan shelled Indian villages and schools in Nowshera sector of the district.

Rajouri deputy commissioner Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary apprised people about the decision on Twitter. The district administration kept the schools closed on Thursday as well.

An official said over 65 schools are located close to the LoC in Nowshera sector, making them vulnerable to the firing and shelling by the Pakistani army.

“As a precautionary measure the administration decided to keep them shut until Sunday,” he said.

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing and shelling from across the border in Nowshera sector targeting forward posts and civilian areas on Wednesday. Amid the shelling, the police had to evacuate 49 school children from a high school in Ser in a minibus to a safer area in Nowshera.

The latest incident of ceasefire violation came three days after five civilians, including a woman, were injured at Bandi Chechian and Qasba areas of Poonch in mortar shelling from across the border.

Despite a flag meeting on August 23 between Indian and Pakistani armies to restore peace on the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts, the neighbouring country has refused to honour the sanctity of mutually brokered ceasefire agreement signed between them in November 2003.

Nine people, including four soldiers, have been killed and 12 others injured in Rajouri and Poonch districts since May this year in unprovoked and indiscriminate mortar shelling and firing on the Indian side of the LoC by Pakistani troops.

Last week, a junior commissioned officer and a woman were killed in Pakistani shelling in Krishna Ghati and Mendhar sectors respectively.

The official said over 4000 villagers are still living in the six relief camps in Nowshera town since May 7 this year after Pakistan repeatedly targeted Indian villages in the sector killing several villagers and some soldiers.

There have been 285 violations by the Pakistan army till August 1 and in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year, according to the Indian Army.