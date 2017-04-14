Scuffle over Rs 20 turns fatal as youth shot dead by friends, two arrested

A 20-year-old youth was allegedly shot dead by two of his friends at Vijay Nagar near Ludhiana in a scuffle over Rs 20, the police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar and hailed from Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh.

The accused Suresh and Akbar, who hail from Bihar have been arrested and the weapon used in the crime has been recovered, the police said.

According to police officials, Akbar and Suresh were having food at the latter’s residence when Kumar entered and demanded Rs 20 from them. The deceased demanded money for petrol but the two other men refused to entertain his demand and there was an exchange of heated words.

A scuffle ensued during which Kumar was shot, police claimed. He died on the spot.

All three were employed in different factories as workers, police said. Further investigation is under process, they added.