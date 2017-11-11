Search operations on in Jammu and Kashmir ’s Shopian, Pulwama

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday started massive search operations in Shopian and Pulwama districts following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants, police said.

A joint team of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) started house-to-house searches in over two dozen villages in the two districts.

Earlier this year, the security forces resumed the practice of cordon and search operations over large areas as part of their “area domination” exercise in south Kashmir districts.

More than taking the militants head-on, the objective of such massive operations, is to keep the terrorists on the run so that they are unable to establish a foot-hold in the densely populated areas.