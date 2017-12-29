Security beefed up at Ajmer dargah over fringe group video

The administration in Ajmer has beefed up security around the revered Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in the wake of alleged derogatory statements by some right-wing fringe elements and a video that has gone viral.

Rajendra Singh, Superintendent of Police, said there had been a request for deployment of additional police from the dargah members.

“Our forces are already there and we are reviewing the status at frequent intervals to avert any untoward incident. We have given directions to our team members to act accordingly. In fact, there are CCTV cameras installed at the location,” he said.

Sameer Chishti, who serves at the dargah, told IANS: “We strongly condemn the derogatory statements being issued by a few anti-social elements who are willing to disturb peace and harmony of the nation.”

Chishti said the need of the hour is to probe the video which has recently gone viral on social media. “The results of the probe should be made public and strict action should be taken against those who are found culprits,” Chishti said.

“Ajmer Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti has been a sacred place since years where people from all castes and creed have been coming and offering prayers. Passing any derogatory remark against the shrine is an insult to the entire nation,” he said, adding, “We are sufis and our aim is to spread love, peace and brotherhood among people.”

He said that in view of the tensions growing in and around Ajmer Dargah, they have requested for additional police protection.

Meanwhile, members of the Shiv Sena Hindustan, a local right wing group, told IANS that the entire story blaming them for the video going viral is a “concocted” plan. The group has sent a letter to the President of India and to the Police Commissioner requesting that they look into the matter at the earliest.

Ravi Prakash, a member of the group, alleged that the administration is yet to lodge a police complaint against those who took out a massive protest in Udaipur and raised anti-Hindu slogans, but “arrested a man who wanted to stage a peaceful protest in Udaipur”.

The Shiv Sena Hindustan has demanded a probe into the video and how it went viral.

Meanwhile, police Station House Officer Sanjay Bothara said that he found the video going viral on the internet where Shiv Sena Hindustan member Lakhan Singh was seen as the main person “invoking people on religious grounds”. “His mobile was seized and the same video was found in his mobile. This video has been sent for further investigation,” he said.

Asked when the probe report would be received, the police official said “it cannot be said now”.