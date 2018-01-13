 Security forces defuse 5-kg IED on Srinagar-Baramulla highway | india-news | Hindustan Times
Security forces defuse 5-kg IED on Srinagar-Baramulla highway

The IED was found in HMT area of Srinagar on Saturday morning.

india Updated: Jan 13, 2018 14:09 IST
Bomb Disposal Squad defusing an IED in Srinagar.
Bomb Disposal Squad defusing an IED in Srinagar.(HT File Photo)

Security forces on Saturday defused an improvised explosive device (IED), weighing approximately five kilogrammes, on Srinagar-Baramulla highway, a police official said.

The IED was found in HMT area of Srinagar this morning, the official said.

The official said the area was cordoned off and traffic was diverted. A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot, which defused the explosive device, the official said.

Militants often trigger IED blasts to target security forces in the region. On January 6, four policemen were killed in an IED blast in Sopore township of north Kashmir.

