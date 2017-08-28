Security forces surround 6 Kashmir villages after info on militant presence

Security forces surrounded six villages in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday following information about the presence of militants, police said.

“Searches have begun to locate the militants...So far, there has been no exchange of fire”, the police said.

As part of an all-out operation against militants in south Kashmir, the security forces have launched search operations in Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama districts during the last two months.