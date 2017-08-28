Security forces surround 6 Kashmir villages after info on militant presence
The searches were carried out in six villages in Shopian. No exchange of fire has been reported yet.india Updated: Aug 28, 2017 13:00 IST
Security forces surrounded six villages in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday following information about the presence of militants, police said.
“Searches have begun to locate the militants...So far, there has been no exchange of fire”, the police said.
As part of an all-out operation against militants in south Kashmir, the security forces have launched search operations in Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama districts during the last two months.