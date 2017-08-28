 Security forces surround 6 Kashmir villages after info on militant presence | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 28, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Security forces surround 6 Kashmir villages after info on militant presence

The searches were carried out in six villages in Shopian. No exchange of fire has been reported yet.

india Updated: Aug 28, 2017 13:00 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
File photo of security forces during a terrorist attack on a BSF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur district.
File photo of security forces during a terrorist attack on a BSF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur district. (PTI)

Security forces surrounded six villages in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday following information about the presence of militants, police said.

“Searches have begun to locate the militants...So far, there has been no exchange of fire”, the police said.

As part of an all-out operation against militants in south Kashmir, the security forces have launched search operations in Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama districts during the last two months.

more from india
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you