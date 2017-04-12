Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora admitted to hospital in Delhi

Senior Congress leader and party treasurer Motilal Vora was admitted to a city hospital following health complications, confirmed part sources on Tuesday.

Vora was admitted to the Fortis Escorts hospital.

According to the sources, Vora had gone to the hospital for general health check up where he was advised by the doctors to get admitted after examining his condition.

“Vora ji also was treated last month too and when in the evening he went for routine check up he was admitted,” said a senior leader of party unwilling to be named.