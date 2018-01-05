Senior NCP leader Vasant Davkhare no more, condolences pour in

Senior NCP leader and former deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Vasant Davkhare died here on Thursday after a prolonged illness.

He was 67.

Davkhare breathed his last at Bombay Hospital, where he was admitted on November 20 due to a renal and heart condition, according to his family sources.

Condoling Davkhare’s death, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he was saddened to know about the demise of the NCP leader.

“My deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers,” Fadnavis said.

Maharashtra Pradsh Congress Committee president Ashok Chavan told PTI that Davkhare was a very friendly person, and that he was one of the few politicians who are so deeply connected with the people.

“It is sad to hear about his death. We have fond memories of Davkhare who rose from the post of Mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation to the Deputy Chairman of Legislative council. I have seen him closely. He was a friendly person and one of the few who are so deeply connected with the masses,” Chavan said.

The former chief minister said he met Davkhare around a month back and even in sickness the latter showed the courage and the willingness to fight his ailment.

Expressing grief, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said Davkhare’s funeral will be held at 3 pm tomorrow.

Shiv Sena MLC Anil Parab said the NCP leader had good relations with everybody beyond party lines and that it was a big loss for all his friends.

“He was not only a big leader but a friend to all as well. He had good relations with all Sena leaders and hence we have lost a close friend. He will be forever remembered for his nature,” Parab said.

Davkhare was first elected as corporator in the Thane Municipal Corporation in 1986.

In 1987, he was elected as Mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation.

He became the Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council in 1990s.

In July 2010, he was re-elected unopposed as the Deputy Chairman.

Davkhare was away from the active politics for the last one year as his health started failing him.

His son Niranjan Davkhare is the NCP MLC.