Separated from grandson, 60-yr-old man climbs atop mobile tower in Haryana’s Jind

High drama was witnessed on Monday when a 60-year-old man climbed atop a 150-feet-high mobile tower in Jind’s Safidon town.

The elderly man, identified as Krishna Kumar of Bahadurgarh village, had been longing for his four-year-old grandson, Alok, who was sent to his maternal uncle’s house in Panipat by his father, Kamal Das, after the relation between Krishna and Kamal turned sour around three months ago.

“On Monday, Krishna in an inebriated state climbed atop the mobile tower near his village while demanding to meet his grandson,” Safidon police station in-charge Ravinder Singh said.

The police said that Krishna earlier used to live with his elder son Kamal and was quite fond of his grandson Alok. “However, Krishna moved out of Kamal’s house to live with his younger son after differences surfaced between them,” they added.

The locals besides police and officials from administration tried to convince Krishna to come down.

“However, he kept on insisting to see his grandson and threatened to jump if anyone tried to bring him down,” the police said.

Krishna agreed to come down after around five hours when Safidon sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Virender Singh promised Krishna to arrange his meeting with his grandson. The police said that Krishna safely came down and suffered no injuries.