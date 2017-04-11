Separatist shutdown against killing of 8 civilians paralyses Kashmir Valley

Life across the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday remained adversely affected due to the separatist called protest shutdown against the killing of eight civilians in firing by security forces.

Authorities made heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces to maintain law and order in Srinagar and other places.

Shops, public transport, other businesses and educational institutions remained closed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Train services between the valley and Jammu region’s Bannihal town also remained suspended.

Some private transport and three wheelers were however seen moving on the city roads in the morning.

The Kashmir University has postponed all exams scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Internet services, both on mobile and fixed landline connections, remained suspended for the third day on Tuesday.

Tension in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian districts reduced on Tuesday after the Election Commission announced deferment of Wednesday’s poll in Anantnag.

Voting for this Loksabha constituency by-election will be held on May 25.