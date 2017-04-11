 Separatist shutdown against killing of 8 civilians paralyses Kashmir Valley | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 11, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Separatist shutdown against killing of 8 civilians paralyses Kashmir Valley

india Updated: Apr 11, 2017 10:25 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Separatist shutdown

Policemen guard a deserted street during restrictions in downtown Srinagar.(Reuters Photo)

Life across the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday remained adversely affected due to the separatist called protest shutdown against the killing of eight civilians in firing by security forces.

Authorities made heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces to maintain law and order in Srinagar and other places.

Shops, public transport, other businesses and educational institutions remained closed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Train services between the valley and Jammu region’s Bannihal town also remained suspended.

Some private transport and three wheelers were however seen moving on the city roads in the morning.

Read more

The Kashmir University has postponed all exams scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Internet services, both on mobile and fixed landline connections, remained suspended for the third day on Tuesday.

Tension in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian districts reduced on Tuesday after the Election Commission announced deferment of Wednesday’s poll in Anantnag.

Voting for this Loksabha constituency by-election will be held on May 25.

tags

more from india

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you