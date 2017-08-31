Set up permanent medical boards for abortion cases: Centre to states

The Centre has issued instructions to all states and Union territories to set up a permanent medical board which will take prompt decision in cases where pregnant women and girls seek nod for abortion.

Solicitor general Ranjit Kumar informed the Supreme Court on Thursday about the government’s initiative taken subsequent to the order of a bench headed by the then Chief Justice JS Khehar.

Kumar said the court’s order had been conveyed to the states through its directive and a feedback has been sought from them.

On July 28, the SC had asked the solicitor general to take up the issue of constituting a permanent board with the state governments. It said such a panel was necessary because several cases seeking approval for abortion had come up before the top court and precious time was being lost in setting up a medical board to review the cases.

The court’s direction had come following its refusal to grant permission to abort 32-week foetus of a 10-year-old rape survivor from Chandigarh. The bench said it was neither in the interest of the girl child nor for foetus.