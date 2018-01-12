Several injured as BJP, TMC men clash in Kolkata

Several people were injured after BJP and ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers clashed on Friday morning in Kolkata.

The incident took place ahead of the BJP Yuva Morcha’s (BJYM) Pratirodh Sankalp Abhiyan, a bike rally organised to resist the “misrule of the Trinamool Congress”.

The Trinamool Congress members had assembled at the spot to observe Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary.

While the BJYM alleged that they were attacked by TMC “goons” when they were trying to take out the rally, local TMC MLA Smita Bakshi denied the allegations and said those “who were trying to gain a foothold in Bengal are behind the violence”.

TMC leaders alleged that the clash occurred after BJP activists misbehaved with local women and hurled abuses against its leadership.

Several youths sustained injuries and were seen bleeding from their heads and mouths. Televisions aired videos of youth smashing chairs and furniture and wildly wielding sticks.

The vehicle alloted to the observer appointed by Calcutta high court to oversee the smooth passage of the rally was also

damaged.

Though a large contingent of policemen led by Kolkata Police’s joint commissioner (crime) Praveen Kumar Tripathi, deputy commissioner (north and north suburban division), Subhankar Sinha Sarkar , was dispatched to the spot, arterial roads were blocked by the protesters.

“It is a matter of great shame that BJP should indulge in violence on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. It amounts to dishonouring him,” said TMC Lok Sabha MP and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee .

Soon after the clash broke out, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh and party leader Mukul Roy reached the spot.

“TMC supporters launched attacked minutes after our motorcycle rally started. Many of our supporters are severely injured,” alleged Ghosh.

“The attack was deliberate even after the rally started with police permission,” Roy said.