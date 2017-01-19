Etah accident: School bus collides with truck, 15 children killed

At least 15 schoolchildren were killed on Thursday when a bus they were travelling in collided with a truck in Etah district’s Aliganj in Uttar Pradesh. The school was functioning despite the district administration’s order for closure due to cold conditions.

The superintendent of police confirmed 15 deaths and said the toll was feared to rise, with rescue efforts still on.

An eyewitness said the accident was caused by low visibility due to fog. The district magistrate of Etah has registered a case against the school because it was open despite an order for closure.

A team of doctors has been sent to the spot and those in a serious condition are being referred to Agra and Aligarh hospitals.

Initial reports said the children were enrolled at the JS Public School in Etah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths the schoolchildren. “Anguished by the tragic accident...I share the pain of the bereaved families and condole passing away of young children,” Modi tweeted.

“I pray that those injured in the accident in Etah recover at the earliest,” he added.