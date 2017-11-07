Shall disclose many things on Nov 10: BJP’s Mukul Roy

Three days after he joined BJP, former Trinamool Congress leader, Mukul Roy said he would make a lot of revelations at a party rally on November 10.

However, he did not mention what he intended to divulge.

“I have lot of things to say. Whatever I have to say, I will do that only on November 10,” Roy said despite repeated requests from media persons at a press conference on his return to Kolkata.

The Trinamool Congress has been riddled with scams such as Saradha and Narada in which its leaders, including Roy, have been found allegedly involved.

While BJP has attacked the party ruling in West Bengal on the matter, Roy’s induction has left it weak-kneed. Roy is expected to give it much-needed ammunition at its rally on November 10.

Trinamool leaders chose to ignore Roy’s call to the party’s rank and file to switch to BJP as “we failed to usher in the parivartan (change) that we wanted”.

“We have no time to bother on what anyone is doing or saying,” said state education minister Partha Chatterjee, who is also Trinamool secretary general. He added that they were busy in the preparations of protest programmes against the anti-people policies of the BJP-led Centre such as demonetisation and GST.

Roy, who was accorded a grand welcome by the BJP leaders and workers from the airport to the party office in Muralidhar Sen Lane, was quick to put to rest rumours of differences with state unit president Dilip Ghosh, saying he was willing to work under his leadership.

“My captain at all-India level is Amit Shah. In Bengal, my captain is Dilip Ghosh,” Roy said as he bent to hug Ghosh, who was sitting to his right at the packed presser.

Incidentally, soon after Roy joined BJP, Ghosh had referred to him as “pickle”.

“Pickle always adds spice to a meal of rice and pulses. We have already made arrangements for that rice and pulses. Now we also have the pickle,” Ghosh said on November 5, two days after Roy joined BJP.

Earlier, the Bengal BJP president said Roy was a front-ranking leader in a local party, but BJP, a national party, had many leaders of his stature.