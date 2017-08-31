Sharad disputes his sacking as JD (U)’s leader in RS; to hold ‘parallel’ national executive

Senior JD (U) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav has questioned his removal from the post of JD (U) leader in the Rajya Sabha, further accentuating the ongoing factional war for control over the Nitish Kumar-headed party.

Yadav was removed as leader of the JD (U) in the Rajya Sabha on August 11, after he refused to fall in line with Kumar’s decision last month to jettison the RJD-JD (U)-Congress grand alliance and form a new government in Bihar with the BJP.

He subsequently attended a rally organised by RJD chief Lalu Prasad at Patna, on August 27, defying efforts by the official Nitish Kumar group’s effort to dissuade him from doing so.

Yadav was removed from the position.through a letter sent to him by another party MP Kaushalendra Kumar. The veteran leader said in his reply that the letter was “absolutely without any jurisdiction or authority”.

“Nitish Kumar and yourself have abandoned the basic principles of the JD (U) and have voluntarily given up the membership of JD (U) for pure political opportunism and the faction led by Nitish Kumar have voluntarily left the membership of JD (U) and have violated the sacred trust reposed by the people of Bihar in the JD (U),” Yadav wrote in his letter.

Yadav said under such circumstances the signatory of the letter had “no moral right to issue the letter to me and same is against the provisions of the constitution of the party for which appropriate action is proposed by the office-bearers of the party.”

Party’s principal spokesperson K C Tyagi called Yadav’s letter a “non-serious act” by a seasoned politician. “He has become desperate to save his Rajya Sabha membership and the people around him are misguiding him for no reason,” said Tyagi.

The JD (U) is set to write to chairman of the Rajya Sabha, urging him to suspend Sharad from the RS membership, citing the constitutional provision which says that an elected member of the house, who has not been elected as a candidate set up by a political party, joins any political party after his election, or if he voluntarily gives up his membership of the political party, if any, by which he was set up as a candidate for election as such member, in those circumstances, a member is disqualified as a member of the house.

Tyagi has claimed support of 16 of 22 state units, for the Nitish Kumar group. However, the Yadav-led group has decided to convene its own national executive meeting in Delhi on September 17, followed by the national council and convention the next day, to ‘isolate’ Nitish Kumar and ratify its claim to being the ‘real JD (U)’.

The Nitish group had held the party’s national executive in Patna on August 19, at which it took a decision to join the BJP-led NDA.

“The event will be attended by representatives of 27 states,” said Arun Srivastava, who was sacked as party general secretary and in-charge of Gujarat for appointing an election agent in the high-stakes Rajya Sabha elections in the western Indian state.

The Sharad faction had already moved the election commission, on August 25, staking claim over the party symbol. Ironically, Yadav’s letter dated August 14 mentions that on August 25, they have already petitioned the EC.

To counter Sharad’s claim on symbol, Kumar faction was ready with the list of 70 MLAs, 30 MLCs, seven Rajya Sabha MPs and two Lok Sabha MPs, to show it was the real JD (U).