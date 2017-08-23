Sharad Pawar keeps word, sends sugar to weather dept on rain forecast success

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday kept the promise made by its president, former union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar, that he would send sugar to the India meteorological department officials if their forecast of revival of monsoon came true.

As Maharashtra witnessed heavy rainfall in the last few days, NCP workers arrived with a sack of sugar at the department in Pune and distributed sugar.

While absence of rains in the first two weeks of August raised spectre of drought, IMD had predicted revival of monsoon in Vidarbha and Marathwada alongwith other areas.

When asked about the same by reporters, Pawar had said in a lighter vein, “If this prediction comes true, I will feed sugar from Baramati (his hometown) to the IMD’s experts.”

Heavy rains were reported from many parts of the state very next day.

“Pawar had said if IMD prediction comes true, he will send sugar to IMD. So today we brought sugar from Baramati and distributed it,” said Ankush Kakade, NCP spokesperson.