Sharma meets Omar, other political leaders on third day of Kashmir visit

The Centre’s interlocutor for Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma called on former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah at his residence on Wednesday to discuss the situation in the state but autonomy was not a subject of discussion.

“We discussed the prevailing situation in the state and also steps that can be taken to make his visits to the state more meaningful,” Abdullah told reporters after the meeting.

The NC leader whose party had adopted autonomy resolution a few days ago said “autonomy issue was not raised’’.

“I met in my personal capacity but when our party meets him we will discuss autonomy which is the stated position of National Conference,’’ he added.

Omar was the most high-profile of the political leaders he met Wednesday on the third day of his five-day visit to the state.

Sharma also called on CPI (M) leader M Y Tarigami at his residence. Two independent MLAs - Hakim Mohammad Yaseen and Ghulam Hassan Mir were also with Tarigami at the meeting.

After the meeting, the leaders told reporters that they reiterated their position that Kashmir was a ``long pending complex issue which has generated untold sufferings and miseries for the people of the entire state in general and for the residents of Kashmir valley in particular’’.

“Unfortunately serious efforts have not been made to address this sensitive issue so far. Even now, when this new initiative has been taken by GOI, various contradictory voices which are emerging from different power centres are adding to the already existing confusion and disillusionment,’’ Tarigami added.

After the meeting with Tarigami, Sharma told reporters that he was “trying to meet the Hurriyat’’ even though Hurriyat leaders had already said they were not interested in meeting him.

Later in the day Sharma met Congress state chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir.

Sharma, a former Intelligence Bureau director will be travel to Jammu on Thursday where he is slated to hold talks with Governor N N Vohra, chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and other delegates.

On Tuesday, Sharma told HT that his dialogue with cross section of people in the valley had been ‘constructive’.

Sharma who arrived in Srinagar on Monday to start a multi-layered dialogue in the state, met around 32 delegations on Tuesday.

On Monday, most trade bodies boycotted their meetings with Sharma while major players like the National Conference and the Hurriyat said they had not received any invitation for talks.