Sheila Dikshit junks ‘Sahara diaries’, BJP takes on Rahul for ‘fabricated’ claims

india Updated: Dec 26, 2016 14:01 IST
ANI, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi along with Sheila Dikshit meeting Kamla Nehru Trust Workers during inauguration of a photo exhibition on Indira Gandhi's life to mark her 100th birth anniversary celebrations at historical Swaraj Bhawan in Allahabad on November 21. (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday questioned Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s intent after former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit junked the documents related to ‘Sahara diaries’ bribery issue and said this clearly indicates that whatever he speaks is lie and fabricated.

“Everyone knows that Sheila Dikshit is a trusted person of the Gandhi family and if she has refuted and she has very clearly stated that there is no truth in it the fact is now open to everyone to see that what the intent of Mr Rahul Gandhi was and what he is up to,” BJP leader Zafar Islam told ANI.

“That is why I am saying again and again that people of India do not pay attention to Rahul Gandhi because it is all lies and all fabricated and always far away from truth,” he added.

With the Congress vice-president targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over ‘Sahara diaries’ bribery issue, a controversy erupted after the grand old party put out a list linked to it on Twitter in which a reference to Dikshit also allegedly figured.

Dikshit, who is the Congress’ chief ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh, strongly denied the charges and trashed the documents, saying the Supreme Court has already made its observations on them.

