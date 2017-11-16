Shimla ex-SP held for ‘cover up’ in custodial death of rape suspect

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested DW Negi, former superintendent of police Shimla, for an alleged “cover-up” in the custodial death of a suspect in the Kotkhai schoolgirl’s rape and murder case. He was picked up by the CBI team Thursday afternoon.

The former SP was produced in a local court and sent to police remand till November 20.

Negi, who is considered to be close to chief minister Virbhadra Singh, was part of the special investigation team (SIT) constituted to solve the case.

The former police chief was removed from his post and transferred to the state anti-corruption and vigilance bureau, after Suraj, a Nepalese national and a suspect in the Kotkhai rape and murder case, was found dead in custody. The death had sparked violent protests across the district, with a mob even torching the Kotkhai police station.

After the CBI took over the probe on July 22, its officials began looking for clues to solve the mystery behind the death of the Nepalese labourer, who, according to the police, had died following a scuffle with another co-accused, Rajender Singh aka Raju, a pick-up van driver.

The CBI officials scanned call details of more than 100 cellphones and confiscated phones of more than 50 people, including that of Negi.

The officials detected some frequently used numbers after Suraj’s death on July 19. Sentry Dinesh Kumar’s confessions proved vital in the arrest of inspector general of police Zahur Zaidi, who headed the SIT probing the rape and murder case.

Dinesh had reportedly recorded a telephonic conversation he had with the police officer before and after Suraj’s death.

On Wednesday, the CBI had filed an application seeking the court’s approval to conduct a voice sample test of eight officers, including of Zaidi, who were arrested for the death.

Others arrested include DSP Manoj Joshi, SI Rajinder Singh, ASI Deep Chand Sharma, and head constables Surat Singh, Mohan Lal, Rafiq Ali and Ranjit Singh on August 29. Their custody was extended for a day.