Apr 14, 2017-Friday
Shimla heritage ride: 130 cyclists to spread awareness about environment

india Updated: Apr 14, 2017 11:48 IST
ANI
Shimla

(HT Representative Image)

In an endeavour to raise awareness about the environment and promote cycling, 130 cyclists from 20 cities across India will participate in a heritage ride in the state capital.

The event will start from Shimla’s ridge.

A race will also commence on Saturday from Woodwille Palace in Shimla and conclude at the same place the next day covering 120 km with an elevation gain of 3500 metres.

Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA) is organising the rally.

HASTPA General Secretary Akhil Puri said, the cyclists will cover 8 km in a unique evening ride of the city.

A special spectator point has been marked for the public on the ridge to witness the rally.

