Shimla wakes up to a clear sky; snow, rain expected in parts of Himachal in next 48 hours

Even with night temperature declining with each passing day, Shimla woke up to a clear sky on Monday morning. Minimum temperature on Sunday dipped to 9 degree Celcius.

Temperature has dipped in several parts of Himachal Pradesh including Manali, Solan, Kullu and the tribal areas.

Manali recorded a minimum of 3.8 degree C, while temperature in Keylong and Kalpa dipped as low as -0.2 degree Celcius and 1.3 degree Celcius.

“Rains and snow is expected in the next 24-48 hours. Temperature in the tribal Lahaul Spiti district also dipped below the freezing point . In the days to come, night temperature may fall further,” Shimla Met centre director Manmohan Singh said.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to cause snowfall and rainfall in various parts of the state from November 14 onwards, he added.