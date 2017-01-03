 Shirdi Saibaba temple gets donations worth Rs 9.84-crore in 9 days | india-news | Hindustan Times
Shirdi Saibaba temple gets donations worth Rs 9.84-crore in 9 days

india Updated: Jan 03, 2017 19:57 IST
PTI, Shirdi
The Saibaba temple in Shirdi, Maharashtra, received Rs 9.84 crore in donations between December 25 and January 2, a period during which more than nine lakh devotees visited the shrine, an official said on Tuesday.

Sachin Tambe, a member of the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST), said of the total amount Rs 5.35 crore was received in temple’s various donation boxes, Rs 1.49 crore at counters through debit cards (Rs 27.32 lakh), cheques/drafts (Rs 65 lakh) and online (Rs 6.33 lakh).

Among other modes, Rs 1.23 crore came through paid darshan passes (VIP) and Rs 2.31 lakh through money orders, Tambe added.

Apart from cash donations, the trust also received gold, silver ornaments and other items.

One Chhattisgarh-based devotee donated a golden plate (thali) weighing over 1kg, while a local woman, Sureskh Ranmale, gifted a gold-made mat to the temple, he said.

