Shiv Sena MP Gaikwad books Air India ticket, but travels to Delhi by train

Shiv Sena parliamentarian Ravindra Gaikwad booked a ticket on an Air India flight from Pune to New Delhi for Monday but instead travelled by the Rajdhani Express from Mumbai.

Gaikwad’s private secretary Krishna Nama told HT, “He travelled from Mumbai to Delhi in train. He did it because he found in convenient. There is no other complexity in this issue.”

The MP booked his ticket for AI 852, the same flight in which the incident had taken place. “But around 8 pm on Sunday, he changed the booking and he now holds an open ticket. Open ticket means he can fly anytime the Pune-Delhi flight but needs to inform us four hour prior to departure to confirm the seat,” said an Air India official.

On Friday, Air India lifted the flying ban imposed on the 56-year-old MP from Osmanabad after he had assaulted AI employee R Sukumar on March 23. Six other airlines had subsequently banned him.

