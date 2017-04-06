 Shiv Sena threatens to stop flights from Mumbai, Twitter takes ‘Grounded Gaikwad’ to task | india-news | Hindustan Times
Shiv Sena threatens to stop flights from Mumbai, Twitter takes ‘Grounded Gaikwad’ to task

india Updated: Apr 06, 2017 16:55 IST
Pratik Prasenjit
Shiv Sena

Gaikwad refused to tender an apology to the airlines, further accusing the staffer of misbehaving with him on the flight. (PTI Photo)

Shiv Sena MPs on Thursday threatened to stop flight operations from Mumbai, rallying behind parliamentarian Ravindra Gaikwad who remains blacklisted by airlines for assaulting a senior Air India official. The MPs also surrounded civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapati Raju in the house pressing their demand to revoke the ban.

Earlier, Gaikwad refused to tender an apology to the airlines, further accusing the staffer of misbehaving with him on the flight.

Social media was quick to react to Sena’s brazen display of hooliganism, slamming the tainted parliamentarian for trying to browbeat flight operators into submission.

Here’s how Twitter shot back:

