Shiv Sena threatens to stop flights from Mumbai, Twitter takes ‘Grounded Gaikwad’ to task

Shiv Sena MPs on Thursday threatened to stop flight operations from Mumbai, rallying behind parliamentarian Ravindra Gaikwad who remains blacklisted by airlines for assaulting a senior Air India official. The MPs also surrounded civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapati Raju in the house pressing their demand to revoke the ban.

Earlier, Gaikwad refused to tender an apology to the airlines, further accusing the staffer of misbehaving with him on the flight.

Social media was quick to react to Sena’s brazen display of hooliganism, slamming the tainted parliamentarian for trying to browbeat flight operators into submission.

Here’s how Twitter shot back:

How To Deal With An Assault to an Airline Employee



Airlines: Ban them

Govt: Ban them

Shiv Sena: Stop flights from Mumbai — Sneha (@ClassicallyWild) April 6, 2017

Heard Gaikwad and other Shiv Sena MPs in Parliament today and thanked Britishers for not choosing Bombay as India's capital. — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) April 6, 2017

@NewsX shutdown the pune airport citing the threat from @ShivSena MPs let the public react against the sena MPs and show the public power — Ramesh Babu (@actuallycitizen) April 6, 2017

From the likes of Shiv Sena MP, the term MP needs to be changed to Misbehaving Politician. — VSA (@vsayachit) April 6, 2017

Bata launches its summer range of slippers. Called Gaikwad. — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) April 6, 2017

@htTweets Let them do it, let's see for how many days they can do it. Let them carry out this threat, it will finish the Sena forever. — habniz (@habniz) April 6, 2017

@htTweets As if joker owns Mumbai. — Bhagwat Yagnik (@BabaYagnik) April 6, 2017

@htTweets These politicians thinks that country is their dad will that they can do anything , I spit on these people , they won't change we have to ! — Karunakar Mohan Jha (@karunakar1998) April 6, 2017

@htTweets Baap ka maal hai kya🤓 — SAQUIB (@saquib_saq) April 6, 2017

@htTweets yeah we have gai rakshaks but are we really stupid enough to support everything that has gai in it? — lemon (@muteista) April 6, 2017