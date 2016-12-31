Shivpal loses ground in his bastion as Akhilesh is brought back into SP fold

Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders and workers in Mainpuri — the bastion of state party president Shivpal Yadav — expressed their anger against the 61-year-old leader by burning his effigies and blamed him for the ongoing family feud.

Anger against Shivpal was also witnessed in almost all the districts of Kanpur and Bundelkhand region, where young SP leaders resigned from the party following which their supporters blocked highways.

In Etawah, the native place of the Yadavs, party workers blocked the highway at two places. As tension mounted, Etawah police beefed up security around the newly-constructed palatial house of the party’s state president.

Similarly, the workers supporting the CM blocked roads at six places in Auraiya and Dibiyapur. SP supporters also burnt the effigy of party leaders and blocked the national highway near Barra in Kanpur.

Ironically, Mainpuri, Etawah and Auraiya were cultivated by Shivpal, giving maximum jobs to yadav youths in the cooperative banks. Shivpal is the chairman of UP cooperative bank and is said to have employed nearly 2 lakh youths.

Bunty Sengar, former national secretary SP Chatra Sabha, who resigned with 16 other office-bearers of different youth wings, blamed Shivpal and Amar Singh for the family feud. “We are with the CM. He has done so much for the state and has taken the party to new heights. We can’t think of anyone else as the CM,” he said.

While senior party workers and leaders in the city expressed their solidarity with Mulayam Singh Yadav, young MLAs and leaders supported Akhilesh as they felt they would have a better political future with him at the helm.

Meanwhile, Shahar Qazi Maulana Alam Raz Noori said the political situation in the state was in a bad shape. “Muslim supporters of the party are confused. They are unable to decide whom to support,” he said.

However, president of the All India Muslim Ghosi Association Hazi, Mohammad Wasik, described the ongoing bickering in SP as a drama played to cover the government’s failure in rendering any relief to Muslims.